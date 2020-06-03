TVS Motor unveils EMI scheme

Chennai

03 June 2020 23:08 IST

TVS Motor Company, the manufacturer of two-and-three-wheelers, has rolled out ‘Buy now pay after six months’ equated monthly instalment (EMI) scheme for TVS XL100, which is valid till July 31, 2020.

Once the applicable customer avails the scheme after the purchase of TVS XL100, they are offered a moratorium of six months before the commencement of EMI payment. In effect, the customer will get a six-month holiday from EMI. The Loan to Value for this scheme will be 75%, said the company in a statement.

