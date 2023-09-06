TVS Motor unveils Apache RTR 310, aims to double sales

September 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. (TVSM) is planning to double the sales volume of the TVS Apache 310 series with the global unveiling of Apache RTR 310, said the firm’s CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan.

On Wednesday, the leading two- and three-wheeler manufacturer announced the ‘New Freestyle Performance’ segment with the unveiling of the TVS Apache RTR 310 in Bangkok.

This is the second global launch from the TVS stable in the last 15 days, the first one being TVS X, a crossover, that was introduced in Dubai on August 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The naked sports motorcycle comes in three standard SKUs priced at ₹2,42,990, ₹2,57,990 and ₹2,63,990 (ex-showroom India). Bookings commenced on Wednesday and deliveries will happen in India by the end of the month and in Europe by the next fiscal.

“We are selling about 6,000 to 7,000 units of TVS Apache RR310 series per year in India. And with this launch, we are looking at definitely doubling it,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said during a virtual press meet.

Having spent over ₹50 crore on developing this product in partnership with BMW, TVSM is planning to sell about 25,000 units (RR 310 and RTR 310) in the first year starting from October.

“With the TVS Apache RTR 310, we’re taking our engineering to a whole new level. This motorcycle is positioned to be the flagship product for many global markets including India, Europe, LATAM and ASEAN,” said the firm’s MD Sudarshan Venu.

Asserting that TVSM has 400 primary dealers in India and that this will be enhanced, Mr. Radhakrishnan said, “We are enhancing the experience, so currently we will go with that. But the future of distribution and future of customer, especially in the premium category and the high-end electric vehicle category could change.”

Going forward, the company will look at many new channels for super-premium and premium products, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.