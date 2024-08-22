TVS Motor unveils all new Jupiter 110 at ₹73,700

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) on Thursday announced the unveiling of the Jupiter 110 at a starting price of ₹73,700 (ex-showroom Delhi), for which deliveries commenced on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scooter comes equipped with a next-gen engine and futuristic 15 first-in-segment features, and promises 7-10% better fuel efficiency compared with other models in this category, the company said. Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke engine and is available in four variants.

“The all new TVS Jupiter 110 demonstrates our commitment to invest on customer expectations, engineering, technology, design and ergonomics; ahead of the curve,” Director and CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan told the press.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that TVSM had invested ₹150 crore on the next generation scooter platform. The new scooter is aimed at addressing the customers in rural and urban areas.

“The current sales volume of scooters is equal in both the areas. Of late, there is a pick up in sales from the rural areas,” he said.

Asserting that the scooter industry grew by 8% in FY24, he said during the same period TVSM grew by 12% and Jupiter by 24%. “We would like to grow ahead of the industry.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.