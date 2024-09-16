ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor unveils all new Apache RR310 in two variants

Published - September 16, 2024 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Apache RR 310 is crafted from a record-breaking race machine, the company says

TVS Motor Company has announced the unveiling of Apache RR 310, its flagship offering in the Super Premium Sports Motorcycle category, in two variants and three built-to-order (BTO) customisation options.

Racing Red (without quickshifter) is priced at ₹2,75,000, Red (with quickshifter) at ₹2,92,000 and Bombay Grey costs ₹2,97,000. The BTO dynamic kit is priced at ₹18,000, dynamic pro kit at ₹16,000 and race replica colour kit ₹7,000.

“The new TVS Apache RR 310 redefines the arena of super-premium sport motorcycles,” Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US