TVS Motor unveils all new Apache RR310 in two variants

Published - September 16, 2024 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TVS Apache RR 310 is crafted from a record-breaking race machine, the company says

TVS Apache RR 310 is crafted from a record-breaking race machine, the company says

TVS Motor Company has announced the unveiling of Apache RR 310, its flagship offering in the Super Premium Sports Motorcycle category, in two variants and three built-to-order (BTO) customisation options.

Racing Red (without quickshifter) is priced at ₹2,75,000, Red (with quickshifter) at ₹2,92,000 and Bombay Grey costs ₹2,97,000. The BTO dynamic kit is priced at ₹18,000, dynamic pro kit at ₹16,000 and race replica colour kit ₹7,000.

“The new TVS Apache RR 310 redefines the arena of super-premium sport motorcycles,” Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, said in a statement.


