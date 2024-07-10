ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor unveils 2024 Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition

Published - July 10, 2024 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has commenced bookings for its 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition at an introductory price of ₹1,28,720 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

“The motorcycle comes equipped with the most powerful 160cc air-cooled engine, delivering an impressive 16.04 PS @ 8750 RPM. It is packed with three ride modes (Sport, Urban, and Rain), a digital LCD cluster with TVS SmartXonnect, LED headlamp and tail lamp, and Glide Through Technology,” TVSM said in a statement.

“The motorcycle highlights TVSM’s engineering expertise, incorporating a range of advanced technologies and performance upgrades,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium.

