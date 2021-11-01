TVS Motor unveils 125cc Raider in Nepal

CHENNAI

01 November 2021 22:32 IST

TVS Motor Company has announced the roll-out of the 125cc TVS Raider motorcycle for ‘aspirational young customers’ in Nepal.

The sporty motorcycle comes with first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp, and first-in-segment under-seat storage, it said in a statement.

The other key features include a reverse LCD digital speedometer, advanced 3V engine, mono-shock suspension, USB charger, and helmet reminder.

