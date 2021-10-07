TVS Motor unveils 125cc Jupiter at ₹73,400

CHENNAI

TVS Motor Company on Thursday unveiled the Jupiter 125cc scooter at a price of ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The vehicle comes with industry-first features such as the largest under-seat storage, segment-leading longest seat, external fuel-fill in front, mobile charger in front, semi-digital speedometer, with average and real-time mileage indicators and side stand indicator and engine inhibitor , the company said in a statement. “At TVS Motor Company, we have always focused on four parameters, namely, scooterisation, premiumisation, investing in brands and product innovations,” said K.N. Radhakrishnan, director & CEO,

The Jupiter is available in drum, drum alloy and disc variant and colours of dawn orange, indiBlue, pristine white and titanium grey.

