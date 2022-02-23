TVS Motor two-wheeler exports surpass one million units in FY22

CHENNAI

Leading two-and-three wheeler maker TVS Motor Co. Ltd. has clocked one million units in two-wheeler exports during the current fiscal following an increase in global motorcycle sales.

It includes sales from TVS Motor Co and PT TVS, Indonesia. The company has achieved this significant milestone in a financial year for the first time, it said in a statement.

The key export products include the TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS Raider and TVS Neo series.

“The one million export mark is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company. This further underscores our path towards being a global player in personal mobility solutions,” said Sudarshan Venu, JMD. “We are excited to continue building on this positive momentum as we expand into newer geographies with attractive products and new firsts in segment, technology offerings.”

“We have a strong focus on expanding and bolstering our market presence across global markets with an exciting range of products that cater to the fast-evolving mobility needs of every customer segment," said K.N. Radhakrishnan, director & CEO.

TVSMC has a presence across 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Indian sub-continent, Central & Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America.