TVS Motor to raise ₹500 crore via securities

TVS Motor Company Ltd. announced that it would raise up to ₹500 crore through issue of securities on a private placement basis. The company’s board, which met on Tuesday, approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to ₹500 crore on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing. The firm did not disclose the reasons for raising the capital. Recently, the company had acquired U.K.-based sporting motorcycle firm Norton in a £16 million all cash deal .
