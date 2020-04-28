Business

TVS Motor to raise ₹500 crore via securities

TVS Motor to raise ₹500 crore via securities

TVS Motor Company Ltd. announced that it would raise up to ₹500 crore through issue of securities on a private placement basis. The company’s board, which met on Tuesday, approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to ₹500 crore on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing. The firm did not disclose the reasons for raising the capital. Recently, the company had acquired U.K.-based sporting motorcycle firm Norton in a £16 million all cash deal .

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 10:41:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tvs-motor-to-raise-500-crore-via-securities/article31457336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY