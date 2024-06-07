TVS Motor to proactively inspect, rectify select iQube

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has announced the proactive inspection of a select set of its electric two-wheelers iQube to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers.

TVSM will inspect the bridge tubes of iQube that were manufactured between July 10 and September 09, 2023 to ensure that the vehicle’s ride handling was good over extended usage, the leading two and three wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

The company will also carry out any rectification, if required, on affected scooters at zero cost to the customer. TVSM or its dealer partners will individually contact customers. This action is being undertaken as a precautionary measure.

