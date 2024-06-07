ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor to proactively inspect, rectify select iQube

Published - June 07, 2024 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has announced the proactive inspection of a select set of its electric two-wheelers iQube to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers.

TVSM will inspect the bridge tubes of iQube that were manufactured between July 10 and September 09, 2023 to ensure that the vehicle’s ride handling was good over extended usage, the leading two and three wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

The company will also carry out any rectification, if required, on affected scooters at zero cost to the customer. TVSM or its dealer partners will individually contact customers. This action is being undertaken as a precautionary measure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US