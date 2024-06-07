GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

TVS Motor to proactively inspect, rectify select iQube

Published - June 07, 2024 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has announced the proactive inspection of a select set of its electric two-wheelers iQube to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers.

TVSM will inspect the bridge tubes of iQube that were manufactured between July 10 and September 09, 2023 to ensure that the vehicle’s ride handling was good over extended usage, the leading two and three wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

The company will also carry out any rectification, if required, on affected scooters at zero cost to the customer. TVSM or its dealer partners will individually contact customers. This action is being undertaken as a precautionary measure.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.