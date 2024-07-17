ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor to invest £200 million in Norton Motorcycles, plans international foray

Updated - July 17, 2024 09:15 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

"Our vision, commitment and investment into the Norton brand is entering an exciting phase. We look forward to sharing that with motorcyclists across the world," says TVS Motor Managing Director Sudarshan Venu.

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has announced that it will invest £200 million in the U.K.-based Norton Motorcycles.

Besides, the leading two- and three-wheeler manufacturer also announced the international foray of the iconic British motorcycle brand and launch of six new bikes from next year in a statement.

TVSM, which acquired Norton through its Singapore subsidiary, has committed £200 million across new product development, facilities, research and development and world class quality engineering.

The new Norton motorcycles will follow the company’s philosophy of Design, Dynamism, and Detail’. Exciting product launches are being planned starting next year, with six new models planned over the next three years.

As part of the international plan, Norton will initially focus on on the USA, Germany, France, Italy and India.

At the renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed, TVSM Managing Director Sudarshan Venu announced the appointment of Richard Arnold, Norton Executive Director. He was formerly CEO of Manchester United Football Club. Robert Hentschel will be the Executive Director & CEO of Norton Motorcycles.

“The investment in research and development and leadership has us positioned to take six exciting products to countries across the world, with world class quality and scale, spelling another epoch of success in the Norton story,” Norton MD & CEO Robert Hentschel said.

