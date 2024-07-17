TVS Motor to invest £200 million in Norton Motorcycles, plans international foray

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has announced that it will invest £200 million in the U.K.-based Norton Motorcycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, the leading two- and three-wheeler manufacturer also announced the international foray of the iconic British motorcycle brand and launch of six new bikes from next year in a statement.

TVSM, which acquired Norton through its Singapore subsidiary, has committed £200 million across new product development, facilities, research and development and world class quality engineering.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Norton motorcycles will follow the company’s philosophy of ‘ Design, Dynamism, and Detail’. Exciting product launches are being planned starting next year, with six new models planned over the next three years.

As part of the international plan, Norton will initially focus on on the USA, Germany, France, Italy and India.

At the renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed, TVSM Managing Director Sudarshan Venu announced the appointment of Richard Arnold, Norton Executive Director. He was formerly CEO of Manchester United Football Club. Robert Hentschel will be the Executive Director & CEO of Norton Motorcycles.

“The investment in research and development and leadership has us positioned to take six exciting products to countries across the world, with world class quality and scale, spelling another epoch of success in the Norton story,” Norton MD & CEO Robert Hentschel said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.