TVS Motor, Sundaram-Clayton join fight against COVID-19

TVS Motor Company and die-caster Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. (SCL) have announced spending of ₹30 crore to support the nationwide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation,’’ said Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company, the statement said.

The funding will come through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. and will include measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks, to providing cooked meals to those in the frontline — from healthcare workers to police officers.

The first phase of the programme is underway and SST has supplied 10 tractors fitted with disinfectant sprayers along with about 30 personnel to the Hosur Municipal Corporation in Tamil Nadu, and municipalities in Krishnagiri and Mysuru. The streets and villages in and around these towns are being sprayed with disinfectants as an ongoing process.

SST will also manufacture and distribute one million face masks to those delivering essential services from healthcare to food supplies, said the company in a statement.

TVS Motor Company and SCL are using canteen kitchens in Hosur, Padi (Chennai) and Mysuru to supply food in and around Hosur, Chennai and Mysuru. In Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, the company is distributing daily, dry ration kits to displaced daily wage workers and to villagers, who need food supplies, the statement said.

In addition, they are evaluating collaborations with 3D printing companies to make ventilators that will help support hospitals to cope with patient care for COVID-19 victims.