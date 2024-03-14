ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor Singapore invests $5.5 mn in ION Mobility

March 14, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Co. (TVSM), through its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary, proposes to made an additional cash investment of $5.5 million in ION Mobility in two tranches.

Singapore-based ION Mobility is a tech and automotive OEM. Post the deal, the aggregate shareholding of TVSM Singapore Pte. Ltd., will be 25.64%, the leading two and three wheeler manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.

On Thursday, TVS Motor (Singapore) subscribed to an additional 18,20,326 Series AA Shares of ION Mobility by paying $2.5 million. Thereby ION Mobility has become an associate of the TVSM Singapore.

The additional investment in ION Mobility is intended to further enable TVSM to drive the premium electric ecosystem in South-East Asia. The balance amount of $3 million will be paid before March 31.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US