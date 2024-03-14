GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Motor Singapore invests $5.5 mn in ION Mobility

March 14, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Co. (TVSM), through its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary, proposes to made an additional cash investment of $5.5 million in ION Mobility in two tranches.

Singapore-based ION Mobility is a tech and automotive OEM. Post the deal, the aggregate shareholding of TVSM Singapore Pte. Ltd., will be 25.64%, the leading two and three wheeler manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.

On Thursday, TVS Motor (Singapore) subscribed to an additional 18,20,326 Series AA Shares of ION Mobility by paying $2.5 million. Thereby ION Mobility has become an associate of the TVSM Singapore.

The additional investment in ION Mobility is intended to further enable TVSM to drive the premium electric ecosystem in South-East Asia. The balance amount of $3 million will be paid before March 31.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.