TVS Motor Singapore arm raises stake in German-based Killwatt

November 07, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company’s Singapore subsidiary has increased its stake in the German-based e-mobility firm Killwatt GmbH from 25% to 39.28% by acquiring 8,000 equity shares for EUR 4 million.

About EUR 3 million was paid on Tuesday and the balance EUR 1 million will be paid at a later date, the leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.

The privately held firm business comprises development, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of products and components in the field of electric two-wheeler vehicles.

This acquisition is aligned with our larger vision of becoming a leading player in the e-personal mobility space and providing our customers with sustainable mobility solutions, and it complements our other recent acquisitions, said TVSM.

TVSM considers Killwatt as a long-term partner to establish a strong presence in the e-mobility business.

