TVS Motor (Singapore) acquires minority stake in German-based e-mobility firm Killwatt

April 04, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company’s Singapore subsidiary has agreed to acquire 25% stake in German-based e-mobility firm Killwatt GmbH for cash consideration.

TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd. would acquire a 25% stake, or 8,500 shares, for €235.29 per share and the transaction is expected to be completed by April 24.

In a regulatory filing, TVS Motor said the acquisition is in line with its larger vision of becoming a leading player in the e-personal mobility space. Besides, the transaction complements its other recent acquisitions.

TVSM considers Killwatt as a long-term partner to establish a strong presence in the e-mobility business, it said.

Killwatt is a privately held firm, which is into development, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of high-tech products and components in the field of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles. It was incorporated in 2020 and during calendar year 2022, it was at a pre-revenue stage.

