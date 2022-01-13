TVS Motor signs pact with Swiggy

Chennai

13 January 2022 23:06 IST

TVS Motor Company Ltd., the leading manufacturers of two and three-wheelers, on Thursday announced a strategic tie-up with Swiggy, to accelerate electrification in the commercial mobility segment.

As part of the MoU, TVS Motor and Swiggy will test the implementation of TVS Motor’s electric vehicles (EVs) for food delivery and other on-demand services of Swiggy, it said in a regulatory filing.

This partnership highlights TVS Motor Company’s commitment to strengthen electrification across diverse mobility segments and aligns with Swiggy’s many efforts to enable the adoption of EVs in its delivery fleet.

“Our collaboration with Swiggy is a key step towards strengthening the electrification of mobility in food delivery and last-mile delivery services, furthering the easy adoption of EVs amongst customers,” said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Co.

“Swiggy has been pioneering the need for greater EV adoption, with a commitment to make deliveries spanning 8 lakh kilometres per day through EVs by 2025. This pilot with TVS will help us better understand the needs of the delivery fleet and the steps we can take to make our operations more greener and sustainable,” said Mihir Rajesh Shah, Vice President Operations, Swiggy.

The present MoU with Swiggy is in line with TVS commitment to expand the presence of TVS iQube Electric across all major cities by the end of the financial year. The electric scooter is presently available in 33 cities, including Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi and Coimbatore, it said.