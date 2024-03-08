ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor showcases products at France’s auto expo

March 08, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On display are TVS Motors TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, TVS Ronin, TVS iQube S, TVS X and TVS Ntorq. The show is on till March 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) is showcasing its product range at one of Europe’s premier auto expositions ‘Salon de Deux Roues, Lyon 2024’ in France till March 10.

On display are TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, TVS Ronin motorcycles, electric scooters (TVS iQube S, TVS X), and performance scooter TVS Ntorq.

TVSM recently partnered with Emil Frey, a 100-year-old enterprise with extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe, it said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The mobility show will be an opportunity for visitors to discover these models which are already approved for Europe. It will also allow entities interested in marketing the brand in France to interact with the French and Indian TVS teams present on site.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US