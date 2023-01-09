ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor rolls out TVS Metro Plus 110 in Bangladesh

January 09, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company said it had rolled out the new TVS Metro Plus 110 in Bangladesh.

The renewed styling and safety aspects of the product will cater to the new generation and the growing customer demand in the Bangladesh market, the company said in a statement.

The new TVS Metro Plus 110 comes with LED headlamps, USB charging port, new dual-tone colours, and synchronised braking technology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The motorcycle will be sold across our 335 sales outlets and will be serviced at 328 service touchpoints,” said J. Ekram Hussain, MD, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd.

TVS Metro Plus has sold more than 1.2 lakh units of the motorcycle in Bangladesh since its first launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US