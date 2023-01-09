HamberMenu
TVS Motor rolls out TVS Metro Plus 110 in Bangladesh

January 09, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company said it had rolled out the new TVS Metro Plus 110 in Bangladesh.

The renewed styling and safety aspects of the product will cater to the new generation and the growing customer demand in the Bangladesh market, the company said in a statement.

The new TVS Metro Plus 110 comes with LED headlamps, USB charging port, new dual-tone colours, and synchronised braking technology.

“The motorcycle will be sold across our 335 sales outlets and will be serviced at 328 service touchpoints,” said J. Ekram Hussain, MD, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd.

TVS Metro Plus has sold more than 1.2 lakh units of the motorcycle in Bangladesh since its first launch.

