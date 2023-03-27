ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor rolls out seven new products in Ghana

March 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS has rolled out the Bebek TVS Neo NX in Ghana

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. has unveiled seven new products in Ghana, catering to the daily and last mile connectivity needs of customers in that region.

TVS Motor has introduced Bebek (TVS Neo NX), three variants of the TVS HLX series (HLX 125, HLX 150 & HLX 150X), TVS Apache 180, and the three-wheeler TVS King series (Deluxe & Deluxe Plus ISG), the company said in a statement.

“With the launch of these new products, we aim to offer our customers a hassle-free experience, unmatched after-sales service, and affordable genuine spares,” said Rahul Nayak, VP, International Business.

