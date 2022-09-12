TVS Motor rolls out NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Marine Blue

ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor Company announced the roll-out of marine blue colour TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition priced at ₹87,011 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings and deliveries for the new shade commenced at the company’s authorised dealerships across India.

The new shade will be sold alongside the existing race edition Red colour, it said in a statement.

The new bike comes equipped with key features like pass by switch, dual side steering lock, parking brake and engine kill switch, USB charger, a large under-seat storage, and a TVS-patented EZ centre stand.