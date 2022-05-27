TVS Motor rolls out limited editions of TVS HLX bike variants in Kenya

TVS Motor Company announced the introduction of limited edition TVS HLX 125 Gold and TVS HLX 150 Gold in Kenya with multiple first-in-segment attributes such as smart lock anti-theft features.

These two limited editions were unveiled to commemorate over two million units of the global TVS HLX series sales milestone, it said in a statement.

TVS HLX comes with a durable engine with dual-stage filtration technology and convenient features like USB charger s , hazard lamps, gear position indicator and an optional offering of a telematics solution.

TVS HLX series is available in the variants of TVS HLX PLUS (100-cc), TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 and TVS HLX 150X in over 49 countries in Africa, the Middle East and LATAM .