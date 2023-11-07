ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor rolls out King Duramax Plus in petrol, CNG

November 07, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS King Duramax Plus will be available in CNG and petrol variant at ₹2,57,190 and ₹2,35,552 respectively (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

TVS Motor Company unveiled the TVS King Duramax Plus in CNG and petrol variants at ₹2,57,190 and ₹2,35,552 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) respectively.

The three-wheeler features dual-rated front suspension, a spacious cabin, tubeless tyres, LED headlamp and tail lamp, the leading two-and-three wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

The TVS King Duramax plus is powered by 225cc 4-stroke liquid cooled single cylinder SI engine that churns out a maximum power output of 7.9 kW @ 4,750 rpm in the petrol variant and 6.7 kW @ 5,000 rpm in CNG.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US