TVS Motor rolls out King Duramax Plus in petrol, CNG

November 07, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TVS King Duramax Plus will be available in CNG and petrol variant at ₹2,57,190 and ₹2,35,552 respectively (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

TVS Motor Company unveiled the TVS King Duramax Plus in CNG and petrol variants at ₹2,57,190 and ₹2,35,552 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) respectively.

The three-wheeler features dual-rated front suspension, a spacious cabin, tubeless tyres, LED headlamp and tail lamp, the leading two-and-three wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

The TVS King Duramax plus is powered by 225cc 4-stroke liquid cooled single cylinder SI engine that churns out a maximum power output of 7.9 kW @ 4,750 rpm in the petrol variant and 6.7 kW @ 5,000 rpm in CNG.

