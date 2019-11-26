TVS Motor rolls out first BS VI vehicles

Leading two-and-three wheeler company, TVS Motor Co. Ltd., has rolled out the first BS-VI two-wheelers from its stable on Tuesday. The firm unveiled the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles. This series of TVS Apache RTR 4V motorcycles will be the first roll-out of BS VI vehicles from TVS Motor Co.’s stable, said the company in a statement. “The 2020 range of Apache RTR series offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting-edge technology and will transform performance biking. This marks the commencement of the transition of our vehicles to the BS VI norms.” said Meghashyam Dighole, head-marketing, premium motorcycles, TVS Motor Co. TVS Apache RTR 4V series will be available in gloss black and pearl white while the RTR 160 4V series in racing red, metallic blue and knight black colours. Bookings commenced on Tuesday. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V-DC is priced at ₹1,24,000 (ex-showroom New Delhi), Apache RTR 160 4V (disc) at ₹1,03,000 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) at ₹99,950.