TVS Motor rolls out 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180

‘The new motorcycles are lighter, faster and tech loaded’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 08, 2022 19:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

As a segment first, these motorcycles have three ride modes namely rain, urban and sport.  | Photo Credit: Kiran Nama

ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor Company on Thursday rolled out two new bikes – 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180 - with more power and ride modes at a starting price of ₹1,17,790 (ex-showroom Delhi).

“The new motorcycles are lighter, faster and tech loaded,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, during the unveiling event.

“Increased power output and weight reduction will offer enhanced performance. Bookings opened on Thursday,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed as “The all-new racer’s choice”, these bikes are fitted with with an all-new LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, advanced Bluetooth enabled fully digital instrument cluster and SmartXonnect technology with Voice Assist.

As a segment first, these motorcycles get three ride modes namely - rain, urban and sport. Apache RTR 160 disc BT is priced at ₹1,24,590, while Apache RTR 180 disc BT at ₹1,30,590 and

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Apache RTR 180 series is available in gloss black and pearl white; while Apache RTR 160 series is also available in three more colours namely racing red, matte blue and T-grey.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app