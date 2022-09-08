TVS Motor rolls out 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180

‘The new motorcycles are lighter, faster and tech loaded’

As a segment first, these motorcycles have three ride modes namely rain, urban and sport. | Photo Credit: Kiran Nama

TVS Motor Company on Thursday rolled out two new bikes – 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180 - with more power and ride modes at a starting price of ₹1,17,790 (ex-showroom Delhi).

“The new motorcycles are lighter, faster and tech loaded,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, during the unveiling event.

“Increased power output and weight reduction will offer enhanced performance. Bookings opened on Thursday,” he added.

Designed as “The all-new racer’s choice”, these bikes are fitted with with an all-new LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, advanced Bluetooth enabled fully digital instrument cluster and SmartXonnect technology with Voice Assist.

As a segment first, these motorcycles get three ride modes namely - rain, urban and sport. Apache RTR 160 disc BT is priced at ₹1,24,590, while Apache RTR 180 disc BT at ₹1,30,590 and

Apache RTR 180 series is available in gloss black and pearl white; while Apache RTR 160 series is also available in three more colours namely racing red, matte blue and T-grey.