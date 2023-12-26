ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor receives ₹310 cr. from subsidiary SACL for extinguishment of 3.26 cr. equity shares

December 26, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company has received ₹310 crore from Sundaram Auto Components Ltd. (SACL), a wholly owned subsidiary, towards extinguishment of 3.26 crore equity shares held by it.

On December 20, the National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai, had approved SACL’s application for reduction of share capital, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.

Consequently, the share capital of SACL stands reduced to ₹11.94 crore from ₹44.56 crore of ₹10 each. SACL paid ₹95 per share to the holding company.

TVSM, meanwhile, said that it had fully redeemed 310 unlisted, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible zero coupon debentures with a face value of ₹1 crore aggregating to ₹310 crore.

