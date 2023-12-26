GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Motor receives ₹310 cr. from subsidiary SACL for extinguishment of 3.26 cr. equity shares

December 26, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company has received ₹310 crore from Sundaram Auto Components Ltd. (SACL), a wholly owned subsidiary, towards extinguishment of 3.26 crore equity shares held by it.

On December 20, the National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai, had approved SACL’s application for reduction of share capital, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.

Consequently, the share capital of SACL stands reduced to ₹11.94 crore from ₹44.56 crore of ₹10 each. SACL paid ₹95 per share to the holding company.

TVSM, meanwhile, said that it had fully redeemed 310 unlisted, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible zero coupon debentures with a face value of ₹1 crore aggregating to ₹310 crore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.