TVS Motor Q4 standalone net soars 49% to ₹410 cr.

May 04, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Motor Company Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the fourth quarter surged 49% from the year-earlier period to ₹410 crore.

Revenue from operations grew by 19% y-o-y to ₹6,605 crore. Cost of materials consumed soared by 14% to ₹4,840 crore. Profit before tax included fair valuation gain ₹62 crore on the equity shares held by the company. It is shown as part of “other income” in the financials, the manufacturer of two-and-three wheelers said in a filing.

For the three-month period, motorcycle sales dipped to 3.89 lakh units from 4.42 lakh units, scooter sales grew by 30% to 3.40 lakh units and three-wheeler contracted to 29,000 units against 42,000 units. Moped sales remained flat at 1,11,000 units.