TVS Motor Q2 standalone net up 32% to ₹537 cr. on strong sales

October 30, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. (TVSM) standalone net profit for the September quarter, increased by 32% over the year earlier period to ₹537 crore on strong sales.

Revenue from operations grew by 13% to ₹8,145 crore, the leading two- and three-wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

Total revenue in the half-year period rose to ₹15,362 crore from ₹13,228 crore. Profit before tax grew by 36% to ₹1,334 crore (that included other income of ₹93 crore towards profit on sale of investments and fair valuation of investments).

ADVERTISEMENT

TVSM said its net profit for the first half crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark for the first time and ended at ₹1,004 crore against ₹728 crore.

Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 5% registering 10.74 lakh units in the September quarter.

Motorcycle sales grew by 3% registering 4.93 lakh units, while scooter sales by 10% to 4.20 lakh units.

The company recorded two-wheeler exports of 2.39 lakh units (2.52 lakh units) and three-wheeler sales were down to 43,000 units from 51,000 units.

TVSM’s cumulative iQube sales surpassed two lakh units. For the September quarter, it sold 57,549 electric scooters against 15,645 units.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.