TVS Motor Q2 standalone net up 32% to ₹537 cr. on strong sales

October 30, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. (TVSM) standalone net profit for the September quarter, increased by 32% over the year earlier period to ₹537 crore on strong sales.

Revenue from operations grew by 13% to ₹8,145 crore, the leading two- and three-wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

Total revenue in the half-year period rose to ₹15,362 crore from ₹13,228 crore. Profit before tax grew by 36% to ₹1,334 crore (that included other income of ₹93 crore towards profit on sale of investments and fair valuation of investments).

TVSM said its net profit for the first half crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark for the first time and ended at ₹1,004 crore against ₹728 crore.

Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 5% registering 10.74 lakh units in the September quarter.

Motorcycle sales grew by 3% registering 4.93 lakh units, while scooter sales by 10% to 4.20 lakh units.

The company recorded two-wheeler exports of 2.39 lakh units (2.52 lakh units) and three-wheeler sales were down to 43,000 units from 51,000 units.

TVSM’s cumulative iQube sales surpassed two lakh units. For the September quarter, it sold 57,549 electric scooters against 15,645 units.