ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor Q2 standalone net profit up 23% to ₹663 crore

Updated - October 24, 2024 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVSM recorded highest ever quarterly ICE and EV sales of 12.28 lakh units registering a growth of 14%, the manufacturer said.

TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVSM) reported that standalone net profit for the September quarter grew 23% over the year ago period to ₹663 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations rose 13% to ₹9,228 crore. Other income included a gain on fair valuation of investment of ₹23 crore, the leading two and three wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

During the quarter, TVSM invested ₹219 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd. TVS Digital Ltd. ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company from September 16 consequent to sale of its entire stake in TVS Digital Ltd.

TVSM said it recorded highest ever quarterly ICE and EV sales of 12.28 lakh units registering a growth of 14%. Of which, motorcycles accounted for 5.61 lakh units, scooters 4.90 lakh, mopeds 1.39 lakh and three-wheeler 38,000 units. Scooter sales included 75,122 EVs (57,549). Export of two-wheeler exports increased to 2.78 lakh units from 2.39 lakh units.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For the first half, net profit grew by 23% to ₹1,240 crore and total revenue by 15% to ₹17,604 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US