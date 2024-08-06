TVS Motor Q1 standalone net rises 23% to ₹577 cr.

TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVSM) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter grew 23% over the year ago period to ₹577 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 16% to ₹8,376 crore. TVSM sold 10.87 lakh vehicles, of which motorcycles 5.14 lakh, scooters 4.18 lakh, mopeds 1.23 lakh. Scooter included sale of 51,936 EVs (38,642), the two and three wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

“TVSM is gearing up for exciting times ahead, as we transition to a high-tech, global, and smart mobility company,” said its Chairman Ralf Dieter Speth.

Delivering the Chairman speech at the 32nd AGM, he said that TVSM does have the ability to delight also the new-age customers. It is in very good hands and led by an outstanding, experienced leadership team.

He also said TVSM is strategically expanding its international presence by strengthening its distribution network across the world backed by strong product pipeline, unwavering focus on consumer delights, quality, and design.

Speaking about the UK based Norton Motorcycle Co., he said: “The investment in Norton will put it in an ideal place to go international, including India. Norton will be launching six new models, premium products, in the next three years. The new facility in UK is ramping up.”