TVS Motor prices Ronin base variant at ₹1.35 lakh

As part of its festival offer, TVS Motor Company announced a special pricing of ₹1,35,000 (ex-showroom New Delhi) on the base variant of the Ronin motorcycle.

“While this festive edition adds excitement to the range, our special pricing for the base variant makes the motorcycle more accessible for customers who seek the unique design, cutting edge technology and connected features of the TVS Ronin,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium.

Besides, TVSM also announced the new addition to its top variant in Midnight Blue colour with vibrant fluorescent green colour graphics, the two- and three-wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.