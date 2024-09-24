ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor prices Ronin base variant at ₹1.35 lakh

Published - September 24, 2024 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its festival offer, TVS Motor Company announced a special pricing of ₹1,35,000 (ex-showroom New Delhi) on the base variant of the Ronin motorcycle.

“While this festive edition adds excitement to the range, our special pricing for the base variant makes the motorcycle more accessible for customers who seek the unique design, cutting edge technology and connected features of the TVS Ronin,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium.

Besides, TVSM also announced the new addition to its top variant in Midnight Blue colour with vibrant fluorescent green colour graphics, the two- and three-wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

