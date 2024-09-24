GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Motor prices Ronin base variant at ₹1.35 lakh

Published - September 24, 2024 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its festival offer, TVS Motor Company announced a special pricing of ₹1,35,000 (ex-showroom New Delhi) on the base variant of the Ronin motorcycle.

“While this festive edition adds excitement to the range, our special pricing for the base variant makes the motorcycle more accessible for customers who seek the unique design, cutting edge technology and connected features of the TVS Ronin,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium.

Besides, TVSM also announced the new addition to its top variant in Midnight Blue colour with vibrant fluorescent green colour graphics, the two- and three-wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.