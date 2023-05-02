ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor posts fourfold increase in iQube sales

May 02, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational photo | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKARA GRN

TVS Motor Company said it has registered a fourfold increase in its electric scooter iQube sales for April at 6,227 units over the year-earlier period despite constraints. The two-and-three wheeler manufacturer said in a statement that production for April 2023 was constrained due to AIS-156 changeover and supply chain challenges. The electric scooter has successfully transitioned to AIS-156 phase 2.

The company is confident of ramping up production from May. The order book for TVS iQube continues to be very robust and TVS Motor said it would retain the growth momentum.

For April 2023, the company registered a 4% growth in sales at 3,06,224 units over the year-earlier period.

Total two-wheelers sales grew 5% to 294,786 units, while domestic sales closed at 2,32,956 units (1,80,553), the company said.

On the exports front, the sales volume dipped to 71,663 units from 1,13,427 units, with two-wheelers accounting for 61,830 units against 99,489 units. Three wheeler sales contracted to 11,438 units from 15,286 units.

