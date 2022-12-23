ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor plans second edition of motorcycle music festival in Goa

December 23, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of TVS MotoSoul will take place between March 3 and 4, 2023 at Hilltop Vagator, Goa.

TVS Motor Company will be showcasing a plethora of products for motorcycle enthusiasts at the second edition of 2023 TVS MotoSoul, the ultimate biking festival, to be held at Goa on March 3 and 4.

This time around, the festival would present high octane events, art and culture, tech talks, zestful gigs and new products, said the leading two-and-three wheeler manufacturer in a statement.

At the event, TVSM would showcase the expansion of its premium motorcycle segment with its first modern-retro and an exclusive showcase of products. Stunt riders from the house of Petronas TVS Racing would display their skills while participating in a high-octane stunt competition. 

The event would also host tech talks with maestros from the racing field, influencers and biking community; gala nights with top international artistes and a plethora of adrenaline-rushing activities, including obstacle race, stunt competition and gaming station among others.

Besides, it would host a gathering of distinguished TVS premium two-wheeler customers including record holders and a platform for India’s top custom bike builders to exhibit their creations. 

