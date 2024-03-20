GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Motor onboards Sanmar’s Vijay Sankar as independent director

March 20, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) announced the induction of Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar and Haribhakti & Associates Chairman Shailesh Haribhakti as new independent directors, subject to shareholder approval.

Independent director Kuok Meng Xiong will step down as independent director at the ensuing AGM, owing to his increased business commitments and personal reasons, the two-and three-wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

Mr. Sankar was inducted on March 20. He holds several independent directorships and trustee positions and is also the Honorary Consul General of Denmark in Chennai.

Mr. Haribhakti, who will join the board on April 1, is a certified internal auditor, financial planner and fraud examiner with more than five decades of experience.

On Wednesday, TVSM said that it would issue four cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) of ₹10 each by way of bonus to its shareholders for every one share.

The NCRPS amounting to ₹1,900 crore will carry an interest rate of 6% per annum. It shall be redeemed on the expiry of 12 months from the date of allotment. It will be listed on the bourses.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.