ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor in pact with Paisalo Digital for 3-wheeler financing

August 02, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Co. has entered into a partnership with Paisalo Digital Ltd. for funding the three-wheeler (Internal Combustion Engine & Electric Vehicle) segment of the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

The non-deposit taking NBFC is listed on BSE/NSE and has 1,377 touchpoints across 18 states. It has co-lending arrangements with State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank and Karnataka Bank and offers small income generation loans, mobility loans and entrepreneurial loans.

During the June quarter, the company reported Assets Under Management of ₹3,644 crore, a net profit of ₹38 crore and revenue of ₹136 crore, recording a growth of 34%, 84% and 21% respectively, according to its investor presentation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US