TVS Motor in pact with Paisalo Digital for 3-wheeler financing

August 02, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Co. has entered into a partnership with Paisalo Digital Ltd. for funding the three-wheeler (Internal Combustion Engine & Electric Vehicle) segment of the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

The non-deposit taking NBFC is listed on BSE/NSE and has 1,377 touchpoints across 18 states. It has co-lending arrangements with State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank and Karnataka Bank and offers small income generation loans, mobility loans and entrepreneurial loans.

During the June quarter, the company reported Assets Under Management of ₹3,644 crore, a net profit of ₹38 crore and revenue of ₹136 crore, recording a growth of 34%, 84% and 21% respectively, according to its investor presentation.

