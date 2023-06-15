TVS Motor divests stake in Emerald Haven Realty for ₹166.83 cr.

June 15, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Motor Company has sold its entire stake of 11,12,19,512 equity shares, constituting 43.54% in Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. (EHRL), to TVS Holdings Pvt. Ltd. (TVSH) for ₹166.83 crore.

Consequently, EHRL ceased to be an associate of TVS Motor with effect from June 14, the leading two-and-three wheeler manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.

It is a related party transaction as the buyer is the part of promoter/promoter group. The transfer of shares was done at arms-length based on a valuation report. EHRL had reported a networth of ₹89.63 crore.

