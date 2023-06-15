HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Motor divests stake in Emerald Haven Realty for ₹166.83 cr.

June 15, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company has sold its entire stake of 11,12,19,512 equity shares, constituting 43.54% in Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. (EHRL), to TVS Holdings Pvt. Ltd. (TVSH) for ₹166.83 crore.

Consequently, EHRL ceased to be an associate of TVS Motor with effect from June 14, the leading two-and-three wheeler manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.

It is a related party transaction as the buyer is the part of promoter/promoter group. The transfer of shares was done at arms-length based on a valuation report. EHRL had reported a networth of ₹89.63 crore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.