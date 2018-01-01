TVS Motor December sales jump 39%

Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company today reported a healthy 39 % growth in December sales at 2,56,909 units from 184,944 units in December 2016.

Total two-wheeler sales grew 37.9 % to 2,47,630 units in the month of which domestic sales grew 35.4 % to 2,07,778 units, the Hosur-based company said in a statement.

Scooter sales grew by 50.5 % from 55,557 units in December 2016 to 83,640 units in December 2017, while motorcycle sales grew by 63.7 % to 95,281 units in the reporting month.

Exports grew 55.8 % to 47,818 units in December, of which two-wheeler exports grew 52.7 % to 39,852 units.

Its three-wheeler sales grew 72.1 %, increasing from 5,393 units in December 2016 to 9,279 units in December 2017.

During the third quarter of the financial year 2018, two-wheeler sales grew by 13.8 % to 7.99 lakh units, while three-wheeler sales clipped past 67.7 % to 27,000 units in the December quarter, TVS which is the only domestic two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize, said.