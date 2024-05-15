ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor Company begins operations in Italy

Published - May 15, 2024 08:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) said it had unveiled operations in Italy via its branch office TVS Motor Italia headed by Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari.

The company will introduce a selection of its advanced, high-quality thermic and electric scooters and motorcycles, the leading two and three wheeler manufacturer said in a statement. “Our move into Italy is a strategic step towards our global ambitions. Italy’s rich automotive culture and its embrace of cutting-edge transport solutions present a perfect backdrop for our product range,” said Sharad Mohan Mishra, President, Head Group Strategy, at TVS Motor Company.

