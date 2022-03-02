TVS Motor Co. unveils ‘TVS Raider’ bike in LATAM
TVS Motor Co. Ltd. has rolled out TVS Raider for aspirational young customers across countries in Latin America (LATAM). The 125cc sporty motorcycle comes with LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp, USB charger and first-in-segment under-seat storage. The new generation bike has been introduced for Gen Z customers in Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, it said in a statement. It comes in striking red, blazing blue, wicked black and fiery yellow colours.
