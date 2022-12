December 05, 2022 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST

A promoter entity of TVS Motor Company on Monday offloaded 25.69 lakh shares of the firm for ₹262 crore via the open market. Srinivasan Trust sold 25,69,726 shares, or 0.54% stake in the firm, according to BSE bulk deal data. The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹1,020.03.

At the end of September, Srinivasan Trust held 0.54% stake in the company, shareholding data with the exchange showed. TVS Motor shares fell 3.01% to ₹1,017.75 apiece on the BSE.